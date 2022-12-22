ajc logo
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick interim sheriff

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County.

Chief Deputy Levon Allen was sworn in Thursday by Probate Court Judge Pam Ferguson to the sheriff’s office top job until a special election for the position is held in March.

“Clayton County received a early Christmas gift today when Probate Judge Pam (Ferguson) swore Levon Allen in as the new Interim SHERIFF!,” Hill wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. “Criminals beware!”

The news comes two days after the Clayton Commission pulled a proposal by the county’s legal department that would automatically promote a chief deputy of a department to the office’s top job temporarily if it becomes vacant.

Commissioners pushed back on the effort, asking who came up with the proposal. They complained that the plan led to an avalanche of angry phone calls and emails from constituents, who accused them of trying to change the rules during the holidays when fewer residents are paying attention.

