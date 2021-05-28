Clayton County Alzheimer’s organization struggling for survival

“Clayton appears to be concerned, supportive and willing to move forward,” he said. “It is better to build on what is already there than to start from scratch.”

About 28 people currently use the facility, which is open on a limited basis because of its budget woes. It has the capacity to serve as many as 50 and is not limited to Clayton residents, though they make up the majority of clients.

If Clayton decides to absorb the facility, it would also need to spend thousands on repairs to the center’s building, including fixing an outdated alarm system, servicing the facility’s fire safety system and repairing and replacing windows and doors, Tanks said.

Clayton Commission Chairman Jeff Turner suggested at a Tuesday Commission meeting that the county could use American Rescue Plan Funds to support the facility until a permanent funding source could be determined. If no alternative source is found, he said the county could raise taxes to pay for operations.

Commissioner Gail Hambrick appeared less enthusiastic. She said there needs to be an audit of the organization, discussion about the possibility of lawsuits associated with care and the cost of additional medical staff.

“I just think this is a decision that the board really, really needs to take serious consideration,” she said