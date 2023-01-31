Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI

The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in relation to threatening letters she is accused of sending her boss, the agency announced Monday.
Katrina Holloway, 52, turned herself into the Clayton County Jail on Monday on charges of making false statements and false reports to the GBI about the letter, the agency announced in a news release.
The agency said more people could be implicated in allegations about the threats, which the GBI began investigating last June at the request of the Clayton County Police.
“The GBI investigation is active and ongoing,” read a GBI statement. “The district attorney for the Clayton Judicial Circuit has recused her office in this matter. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia or the assigned conflict prosecutor for the case.”
The GBI’s statement came just hours after the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office published on its Nixle social media page that Holloway allegedly told deputies that she was being framed. She said Turner actually wrote the threats himself in hopes that an investigation would tie them to former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill, who has been in a decade-long feud with Turner.
Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October for violating the civil rights of six Clayton County jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. Levon Allen, who Hill mentored, was named interim Clayton County sheriff at the end of last year and now runs the jail and its Nixle page. Allen said he planned to ask the GBI and the FBI to investigate Holloway’s accusations against Turner.
In a statement Monday, Turner said he fired Holloway last Tuesday after he was made aware that she had been implicated in the threats.
“Unfortunately, I was made aware of the alleged charges involving Dr. Katrina Holloway, my assistant, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in reference to a report I filed with them about a letter I received that I believed was a personal threat against me in June of 2022, Turner said. “As a result, and in line with our civil services rules, I have taken what I deem as necessary and appropriate personnel action.”
Turner did not comment on the allegations that he wrote the threatening letters himself in his statement.
“This matter is in the hands of the GBI and any further inquiries should be directed to them,” he said.
About the Author