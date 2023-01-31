X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in relation to threatening letters she is accused of sending her boss, the agency announced Monday.

Katrina Holloway, 52, turned herself into the Clayton County Jail on Monday on charges of making false statements and false reports to the GBI about the letter, the agency announced in a news release.

The agency said more people could be implicated in allegations about the threats, which the GBI began investigating last June at the request of the Clayton County Police.

“The GBI investigation is active and ongoing,” read a GBI statement. “The district attorney for the Clayton Judicial Circuit has recused her office in this matter. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia or the assigned conflict prosecutor for the case.”

The GBI’s statement came just hours after the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office published on its Nixle social media page that Holloway allegedly told deputies that she was being framed. She said Turner actually wrote the threats himself in hopes that an investigation would tie them to former Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill, who has been in a decade-long feud with Turner.

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October for violating the civil rights of six Clayton County jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. Levon Allen, who Hill mentored, was named interim Clayton County sheriff at the end of last year and now runs the jail and its Nixle page. Allen said he planned to ask the GBI and the FBI to investigate Holloway’s accusations against Turner.

In a statement Monday, Turner said he fired Holloway last Tuesday after he was made aware that she had been implicated in the threats.

“Unfortunately, I was made aware of the alleged charges involving Dr. Katrina Holloway, my assistant, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in reference to a report I filed with them about a letter I received that I believed was a personal threat against me in June of 2022, Turner said. “As a result, and in line with our civil services rules, I have taken what I deem as necessary and appropriate personnel action.”

Turner did not comment on the allegations that he wrote the threatening letters himself in his statement.

“This matter is in the hands of the GBI and any further inquiries should be directed to them,” he said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself10h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
5h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring game going back to Saturday
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Clayton County Schools lifting mask mandates for adults in buildings
14h ago
Atlanta’s protests over Memphis police brutality death stay peaceful so far
Live Updates: Atlanta braces for possible protests against police
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
5h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top