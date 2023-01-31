Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October for violating the civil rights of six Clayton County jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. Levon Allen, who Hill mentored, was named interim Clayton County sheriff at the end of last year and now runs the jail and its Nixle page. Allen said he planned to ask the GBI and the FBI to investigate Holloway’s accusations against Turner.

In a statement Monday, Turner said he fired Holloway last Tuesday after he was made aware that she had been implicated in the threats.

“Unfortunately, I was made aware of the alleged charges involving Dr. Katrina Holloway, my assistant, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in reference to a report I filed with them about a letter I received that I believed was a personal threat against me in June of 2022, Turner said. “As a result, and in line with our civil services rules, I have taken what I deem as necessary and appropriate personnel action.”

Turner did not comment on the allegations that he wrote the threatening letters himself in his statement.

“This matter is in the hands of the GBI and any further inquiries should be directed to them,” he said.