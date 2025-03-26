City of Atlanta takes steps to slow hiring amid projected deficit

All vacant positions must be approved by the Vacancy Review Board before the hiring process is initiated. The board is made up of the city’s chief operating office, deputy chief operating officer, chief financial officer and interim human resources commissioner — all of whom report to the mayor’s office.

Departments may complete interviews already scheduled but cannot take any new recruitment steps, according to the email. All positions will be removed from the city’s online career page, except for internships, public safety roles and those approved by the Vacancy Review Board, the email says.

The mayor’s office said in a statement that the hiring changes are to “ensure personnel decisions align with citywide budget priorities and mission-critical needs.”

“Given Fiscal Year 2025 projections, where expenses are outpacing revenues, each department was asked to identify areas of efficiency ahead of the Fiscal Year 2026 budget development process,” a spokesperson for the office said.

Department leaders have been asked to “assess and prepare for budget reductions” by analyzing the potential impacts of a cut at three levels — 5%, 7.5% and 10%.

City employees have also been mandated to return to in-person work at City Hall at least three days a week.

City Council President Doug Shipman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the city has seen an increase in filled positions and retention, which has added to the lopsided spending across departments.

“I do think there are going to have to be some tough choices,” he said. “The revenues have continued to grow, so this is really an expense question.”

Shipman added that there have been much-needed investments made in the city’s pension program, salaries and updates to equipment — such as to the city’s rundown fleet of fire trucks.

“All those things were needed,” he said.

The $20 million deficit forecast last month is down from December, when the city’s finance team put the number at $33 million. By the end of the fiscal year in June, the Department of Finance anticipates a $77.9 million surplus in revenues but a $97.9 million overrun of expenses — putting the city over budget by 11%.

According to the city’s finance team, the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department make up 70% of the overrun. Police spending contributed to more than $51 million of the projected deficit while fire spending went over budget by more than $17 million.

That increased spending went mostly for personnel costs like overtime pay and salary increases, but also for tactical gear, ammunition, uniforms, take-home cars and technology enhancements.

The mayor’s office will release a proposed budget this spring, then the City Council will hold hearings with department heads in June before passing a final spending plan.