City of Atlanta audit of temp jobs finds budget deficit

“I mean, there’s no real explanation other than, nobody’s monitoring,” City Auditor Amanda Noble responded.

The existing policy hasn’t been revised since 2007. Extra help positions are subject to less oversight than the city’s formal human resources procedures for full-time employees, the audit found.

Over the past three fiscal years, the amount spent on extra labor exceeded the amount budgeted for those employees, according to the audit. The annual budget deficits ranged from $6.6 to $10.2 million.

The findings come as Mayor Andre Dickens searches for a replacement for current Human Resources Commissioner Jeffrey Norman, with the city hoping to beef up its staffing numbers amid a difficult labor market.

Auditors made a number of recommendations to the city’s HR department to update the extra help policy, better track such positions and create a process to monitor how long they are filled.

“We have already started the work that is needed to make sure we have full implementation of those recommendations,” Norman told the council.