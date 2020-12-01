Buckhead Village opens rotating pop-up shop for local small businesses

Buckhead Village, the posh shopping center along Peachtree Road in Atlanta, has opened up a new pop-up store featuring a rotating lineup of small businesses, with a focus on local minority- and women-owned brands.
The new “Village Supply” space hopes to increase visibility and support for the emerging entrepreneurs, who will mostly sell food and lifestyle-related products. It is located at 272 Buckhead Ave., between the Warby Parker and Bella Cucina stores.
Right now, the lineup at Village Supply includes:
Made Leather Co., which sells leather goods and bags handcrafted by artisans in Morocco. It will be open through January.
Botanical Safari, a boutique-style plant shop offering a range of houseplants like philodendrons, fiddle leaf figs and snake plants. It will be open through January.
BreezKakes, which makes mini-sized gourmet cheesecakes.
The shop is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
The Buckhead Village district, located at the intersection of Peachtree and Roswell roads, includes a mix of shopping and dining options, including some designer stores like Dior and Jimmy Choo.