Braselton to honor more than 100 years of history with watercolor art exhibit

Braselton will hold a free “hometown history” art exhibit from 9-11 a.m. on August 21 at the Historic Braselton Gym. Henry M. Wood, a Braselton native and artist, will paint about 20 pieces of watercolor artwork for the exhibit.

The paintings will mostly depict historic old buildings that Wood remembers from his childhood, said Amy Pinnell, downtown director of Braselton. Guests will be able to learn about the history of the town through the artwork, she said.