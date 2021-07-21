ajc logo
Braselton to honor more than 100 years of history with watercolor art exhibit

Braselton will honor its history with a watercolor art exhibit on August 21. (Courtesy City of Braselton)
Caption
Braselton will honor its history with a watercolor art exhibit on August 21. (Courtesy City of Braselton)

By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

An artist will help Braselton commemorate its 105-year anniversary with watercolor paintings of the town’s history.

Braselton will hold a free “hometown history” art exhibit from 9-11 a.m. on August 21 at the Historic Braselton Gym. Henry M. Wood, a Braselton native and artist, will paint about 20 pieces of watercolor artwork for the exhibit.

The paintings will mostly depict historic old buildings that Wood remembers from his childhood, said Amy Pinnell, downtown director of Braselton. Guests will be able to learn about the history of the town through the artwork, she said.

Braselton, now located on the edge of Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Gwinnett counties, incorporated in 1916. But the town’s history began decades earlier when the Braselton family settled farmland in the late 1800s and later opened a department store.

