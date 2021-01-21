Board renews Atlanta charter school for 5 more years

Explore More stories about Atlanta public schools

The school enrolls 394 students at its elementary campus and 234 students at its middle school campus, according to October numbers from the Georgia Department of Education. The school’s campuses are located in the Grant Park and Ormewood Park neighborhoods of Atlanta.

During the next five years, the school will maintain its current enrollment cap of 675 students, according to APS documents. It also will use a weighted student enrollment lottery to enroll more low-income students.