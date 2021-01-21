Board renews Atlanta charter school for 5 more years

The Atlanta school board unanimously agreed to renew the contract of one of the district’s charter schools.
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School is authorized to operate through a charter contract with Atlanta Public Schools.
The school’s current charter expires June 30. The Atlanta Board of Education recently agreed to renew the charter for another five years.
The school enrolls 394 students at its elementary campus and 234 students at its middle school campus, according to October numbers from the Georgia Department of Education. The school’s campuses are located in the Grant Park and Ormewood Park neighborhoods of Atlanta.
During the next five years, the school will maintain its current enrollment cap of 675 students, according to APS documents. It also will use a weighted student enrollment lottery to enroll more low-income students.
”In review of this petition, we have been pleased with the school’s performance as its students consistently perform higher than the district and statewide averages,” Superintendent Lisa Herring told board members last week.
The State Board of Education must sign off on the renewal as a final step.