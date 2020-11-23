Black Friday 2020 shopping hours for Cumberland, Town Center malls

Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall have have both released their hours of operation for shoppers who want to partake in one of the biggest consumer spending days of the year.

Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Cumberland Mall will reopen 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Its hours of operation for the rest of the week are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.