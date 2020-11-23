Black Friday 2020 shopping hours for Cumberland, Town Center malls

The coronavirus pandemic may have uprooted life as we know it, but many stores are preparing for crowds to participate in the tradition of Black Friday shopping.
Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall have have both released their hours of operation for shoppers who want to partake in one of the biggest consumer spending days of the year.
Cumberland Mall and Town Center Mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Cumberland Mall will reopen 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Its hours of operation for the rest of the week are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
Town Center Mall will open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For residents who’d rather do their shopping at an open-air destination, the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock will be open for business. The outlet mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Black Friday shopping, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.