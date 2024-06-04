Betway names Decatur most charming small town in North America

The hustle and bustle of city life can be exciting, but sometimes a small town is all you need.

Betway insider analyzed data from 70 towns across the United States and Canada, looking for the cities with the best small town charm. According to their findings, Decatur took the crown.

“Head to Legacy Park, which is home to playgrounds, meadows, and a forest, or take part in a guided tour of the historic cemetery, which is the largest green space in downtown,” Betway Insider wrote.

Explore Best restaurants in Decatur

Just 15 minutes east of Atlanta, this vibrant town with more than 20 parks is the ideal destination for picnics, catching some rays and relaxing with friends. It’s packed with trails and sites that provide enough nature for outdoor enthusiasts. Art explorers can get lost in one of its many galleries, while history buffs can explore the town’s four museums and six landmarks.

Betway considered several factors in its decision, including how many people are posting about it on Instagram, the number of parks and green spaces, and cultural offerings like museums and art galleries.

Explore Decatur Book Festival to return this fall

After Decatur, the rest of the top 10 are, in order:

Whitehorse, Canada

Langley, Canada

Zanesville, Ohio

Bainbridge Island, Washington

Brockville, Canada

Denison, Texas

Duncan, Canada

Owen Sound, Canada

Kerrville, Texas

So, the next time you’re looking for a quite getaway — whether it be for the weekend, lunch or a day date — Decatur is just a stone’s throw away.