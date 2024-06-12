Beautiful day, but beware the air: Code Orange quality alert in effect

“Head out either early or late in the evening” if you’re in those groups, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high today will top out around 90 degrees in the city, and there will be more clouds in the sky but no rain. We’ll see just a 10% chance of a pop-up shower on Thursday, but most of us will get a mix of sun and clouds. High temps will stay in the low 90s then, too.

Aside from Thursday’s slight chance of rain, we’ll stay dry at least through Sunday. The dry weather is allowing the heat to build, and by Saturday, the high is expected to reach 98 degrees, just teasing that 100-degree mark. That’s well above the average 87-degree high for this time of year.

Some relief comes Monday, with a 40% chance of showers and a projected high of 88 degrees.

