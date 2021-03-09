Automotive supplier will bring 73 jobs to Gwinnett

An automotive supplier is opening a new facility in Lawrenceville, bringing 73 jobs to Gwinnett County.
KIRCHHOFF Automotive plans to open a $15 million facility. The German company’s customers include Mercedes-Benz, which has its headquarters in Sandy Springs.
The company supplies complex metal and hybrid structures, crash management systems, chassis applications, and cross car beams to car manufacturers.
In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp said KIRCHHOFF Automotive chose to come to Georgia because of the state’s “robust automotive industry and our investment in workforce training programs.”
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement that the company’s decision to come to Lawrenceville “shows the strength of diversity” in a county that has a number of international businesses.
This is the company’s sixth U.S. facility. The 101,000-square-foot Lawrenceville location will be used for the final assembly of metal body parts coming from other U.S. plants.
Information about available jobs can be found at www.kirchhoff-automotive.com.