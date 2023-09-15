Atlanta University Center Consortium offices remain closed

Local News
By
12 minutes ago
X

The offices at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, which includes Morehouse and Spelman colleges as well as Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine, remained closed Friday, said spokeswoman Teresa Southern.

It was not yet known when when the offices on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard would reopen, she said in an email to the AJC. If they’re not ready next week, staffers will work remotely.

”Students are safe and our campuses affected are in the process of restoration,” she said.

The consortium had planned to have its staff off-site Friday anyway to help out with a career fair, which will still take place downtown.

Morehouse College reported some water damage but hasn’t had to close buildings or reschedule classes. At nearby Morris Brown College, President Kevin James similarly reported a lot of rain but no damage or flooding that impacted operations.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

