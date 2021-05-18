Atlanta to revoke alcohol licenses for businesses that repeatedly attract crime

The municipal court may also order the owner to evict the tenants who are contributing to the criminal activity, according to the ordinance. If the owner does not address the issue, the court may charge the owner fees for the city to resolve the issue.

The council also passed an ordinance to require all businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages to post the business’ license in a public place on the premises.

City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, who sponsored the ordinance, said in a statement that the bill allows the city to shut down businesses that aren’t operating peacefully.

“A vibrant nightlife is a feature of any great city, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of our safety,” Farokhi said in a statement.