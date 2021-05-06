Atlanta set to allow outdoor events with under 10,000 people after May 15

Bottoms issued an executive order last week to begin allowing outdoor events with under 10,000 people after May 15. The council unanimously passed an ordinance supporting the mayor’s order Monday night.

The city council must vote to ratify the mayor’s executive orders whenever they apply to “events of short duration,” according to the city’s Code of Ordinances. The order on outdoor events comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, though Bottoms has described her optimism about the pandemic’s end as a “light at the end of the tunnel.”