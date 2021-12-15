Atlanta adds $28 million in PATH projects to May 2022 ballot measures

If both measures are approved, Atlanta would use the money to pay for an array of infrastructure improvements for streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, bridges, and public facilities such as bus shelters and recreation centers. Additionally, the city will add $18 million into the council’s discretionary funds to allocate $1.5 million to each district.

The $28 million in PATH projects would be used support the miles of trails currently developed or maintained in part by PATH, including safety improvements along the PATH Westside Connector, PATH Westside Paper Spur Trail, the PATH Westside Beltline to AUC Connector, and the PATH400 Northern Extent.