X

Atlanta schools to cancel live, virtual teaching Friday after storm

Atlanta Public Schools headquarters. Downtown Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools will forgo live, virtual teaching Friday because of continued power outages.

The district announced Thursday that it will reserve Friday as “a non-instructional day for students” because of uncertainty about when power will return in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta.

“Students have access to online tools for any self-guided work and should use this time to complete homework or address incomplete assignments. Administrative staff will have access to District buildings on Friday, and essential workers, including custodians, maintenance workers, transportation staff, and school resource officers are expected to report to their worksite at their usual time to help with recovery efforts,” the district said.

The district cancelled virtual classes Thursday.

Virtual learning is expected to resume Monday.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.