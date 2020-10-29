Atlanta schools to cancel live, virtual teaching Friday after storm

The district announced Thursday that it will reserve Friday as “a non-instructional day for students” because of uncertainty about when power will return in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta.

“Students have access to online tools for any self-guided work and should use this time to complete homework or address incomplete assignments. Administrative staff will have access to District buildings on Friday, and essential workers, including custodians, maintenance workers, transportation staff, and school resource officers are expected to report to their worksite at their usual time to help with recovery efforts,” the district said.