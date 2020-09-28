X

Atlanta schools set hours of operation for playgrounds, walking tracks

Atlanta Public Schools announced limited hours of operation for playgrounds and walking tracks, which closed in March as the coronavirus began to spread. EMILY HANEY / AJC FILE PHOTO
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools announced limited hours of operation for school playgrounds and athletic tracks that recently reopened.

The district closed the outdoor facilities in March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said residents have been asking to use the sites for exercise and recreation, and the district reopened tracks and playgrounds on Sept. 21.

There are rules, however.

Residents may only use athletic tracks from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. School playgrounds are open from 3-6 p.m. Use of the facilities will be reserved for school programs and athletics during other hours, and group sports or events are not permitted. The sites will remain closed on the weekends.

Visitors are expected to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

