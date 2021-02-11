Atlanta schools seek candidates to serve on advisory teams

Atlanta parents who want to serve on a school’s governance team must declare their interest in running for a seat this month.
Each Atlanta school has an advisory group, known as a “GO Team,” to give input on how the school operates and spends money. The teams are made up of parents, educators and community members. Throughout the district, more than 700 people serve on the teams.
Those interested in joining their school’s team have until Feb. 28 to declare their candidacy for a term stretching from 2021 through 2023.
To be eligible, parents or guardians must have a child enrolled in a school for at least one of the two years that they would serve on that school’s team.
Parents can declare their candidacy online. Parents and school employees will vote in the GO Team elections in April.