Atlanta schools launch app for daily student COVID-19 screenings

The district wants parents to complete an online form each morning via HealthCheck, available as a smart phone app or through a website.

Superintendent Lisa Herring told parents about the new screening method in a letter earlier this month.

“Daily health screenings and temperature assessments have been the norm since in-person instruction resumed this semester. The HealthCheck screener simplifies the process and allows parents to respond to the four required daily health screening questions quickly and easily before their student reports to school,” she wrote.

The app asks a series of questions, including whether a child is experiencing symptoms, according to district documents.

Once complete, the app will provide a green or a red response. A green status means a child can report to school. A red status means students should not come to school and alerts the school leader.

Since late August, APS reported 567 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, including 18 staff cases and 17 student cases for the week ending March 12.