Atlanta school district launches online form to report COVID-19 cases

Atlanta Public Schools launched an online reporting tool that allows families and employees to report COVID-19 cases and exposures. (BOB ANDRES/AJC FILE PHOTO)
Atlanta Public Schools launched an online reporting tool that allows families and employees to report COVID-19 cases and exposures. (BOB ANDRES/AJC FILE PHOTO)

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Parents of Atlanta Public Schools students can now notify the district if their child tests positive for or has been exposed to COVID-19 through an online reporting system.

Atlanta school buildings started reopening in late January for in-person learning. Students in third through fifth grade had the option to return Monday.

The district is required to report student and employee cases of the coronavirus to the Georgia Department of Public Health weekly.

APS reported 62 known cases of COVID-19 — 48 employees and 14 students — from Jan. 16 through Feb. 5. The district reported 71 COVID-19 cases — 45 employees, 26 students — from Aug. 28-Dec. 4. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested fuller data.

To assist in that reporting and the district’s own data collection, APS created an electronic form for families to fill out when a student tests positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to the virus.

Superintendent Lisa Herring told parents about the reporting tool in a Friday letter.

“Parents/guardians should use the student form to notify their school as soon as possible if their student receives a positive COVID-19 test or if they have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive,” she wrote.

The district also set up an online form for employees to report cases of COVID-19.

The reporting tool can be found on the district’s website.

