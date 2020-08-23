Atlanta, Rockdale, Hall school districts begin classes this week

Atlanta students will log in to online classes Monday for a virtual start to the school year that the superintendent called necessary but not permanent.
Atlanta Public Schools is among the last of the metro Atlanta districts to begin school. The district pushed back its original Aug. 10 start date by two weeks to give teachers and families more time to prepare for virtual lessons.
Rockdale County Public Schools also begins the year virtually Monday.
In Hall County, students who chose to attend school in-person will begin this week with a hybrid schedule. Students whose last names begin with the letters A-K will come to school Monday, while those whose last names begin with the letters L-Z will begin Tuesday.
In Atlanta, district officials have spent the last few week hosting video sessions in an attempt to answer parent questions and get everyone prepared for the coming year. The district has said school will be held online for at least the first nine weeks of the year, or until there’s minimal to moderate spread of the coronavirus.
On Friday, APS hosted a live dance party on the district’s Facebook page to try to boost excitement for the first day. Superintendent Lisa Herring popped into the video to dance as a DJ played “Happy,” “Savage” and other popular hits.
Herring grabbed the microphone and while wearing a mask and tried to hype up students.
“Are you ready for day 1? If not we’re going to get you there,” she said. ”I know you’re wondering what day 1 will look like. You won’t know unless you’re there.”
She told parents she knows they’re worried but assured them: ”We’re going to get this right.”
“This is not permanent. It’s just necessary,” she said.