Atlanta rent relief program expanding to reach more families, include mortgage help

Administered through United Way of Greater Atlanta, the program provides direct assistance for low-income renters who are at risk of eviction. The program got off to a slow start, though, with fewer than 1,000 renters receiving assistance after about two months. Officials have a goal of helping between 5,000 and 7,000 people.

The program had faced criticism from some local housing advocates who said there should be fewer barriers for renters to get help. Now, United Way is loosening some of the requirements and extending its reach.