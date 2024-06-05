Atlanta Public Schools to resume summer programs Thursday

Atlanta Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that summer programs will fully resume on Thursday after being closed earlier this week due to the city’s water service disruptions.
The district said additional staff will be assigned to schools that are impacted by the boil water advisory, and that bottled water will be provided.
“Please encourage your children to only drink bottled water and to seek out school staff if in need of water or hand sanitizer,” the announcement said.
The announcement comes after summer programs were canceled the last three days due to the several water main breaks in the city. Though some schools were open Wednesday, a handful of schools were still closed.
The cancellations have left some parents frustrated, and having to make alternate plans. Some parents are even asking for refunds for programs that had a fee.
