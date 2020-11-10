X

Atlanta Public Schools to host virtual parent conference

Atlanta Public Schools will hold a virtual parent and family engagement conference next week. AJC FILE PHOTO/Alyssa Pointer

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta students are still learning virtually because of the coronavirus. Next week, their parents can, too.

The district will host a virtual “Parent and Family Engagement Conference” Nov. 16-19 with online sessions devoted to grandparenting, how to help students who are grieving the loss of a loved one, special education and other topics.

The district will host two sessions each night. The first session begins at 5 p.m. and the second begins at 6:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events and registration information is available online.

