Atlanta Public Schools to host virtual parent conference

Atlanta students are still learning virtually because of the coronavirus. Next week, their parents can, too.
The district will host a virtual “Parent and Family Engagement Conference” Nov. 16-19 with online sessions devoted to grandparenting, how to help students who are grieving the loss of a loved one, special education and other topics.
The district will host two sessions each night. The first session begins at 5 p.m. and the second begins at 6:30 p.m.
A full schedule of events and registration information is available online.