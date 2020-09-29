Atlanta Public Schools receives $340,000 toward pandemic response

Atlanta Public Schools received a $340,000 donation from Mercedes-Benz USA to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts and to support programs at two schools.
The money will go toward the district’s online learning model, pay for school supplies and other expenses related to the pandemic that forced classes to move online in March.
The district announced the company’s donation earlier this month.
Miles Elementary School will receive personal protection equipment and money to enhance virtual classes and social and emotional learning programs. The money will also be used to pay for furniture for the school’s media center and social services provided through the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.
Money provided to Hollis Innovation Academy will support the school’s science, technology, engineering and math program.
“During these uncertain times, we’re grateful for partners like Mercedes-Benz USA, who are committed to providing unwavering support to our students and faculty,” said Superintendent Lisa Herring in a written statement.