Atlanta Public Schools names 7 new principals

Seven Atlanta schools have new principals.
Atlanta Public Schools appointed three new leaders as well as four interim principals for the 2021-2022 year, which begins Thursday.
Superintendent Lisa Herring announced the positions at a Monday board meeting.
“A special congratulations and welcome to our new principals and interim principals as we start out this school year,” she said.
One of the schools to undergo a leadership change is the recently renovated David T. Howard Middle School.
Kevin Maxwell, who led the effort to open the school after a $52 million overhaul and relocate students there from the former Inman Middle School, was promoted from Howard’s principal to a new central office role. He is now the assistant superintendent of innovation, improvement and redesign.
The new APS principals are:
- Joy Antone (interim), David T. Howard Middle School
- Ronald Garlington, Jean Childs Young Middle School
- Barbara Shea (interim), Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
- Paula Snowden (interim), Ralph J. Bunche Middle School
- Jaron Trimble, Joseph W. Humphries Elementary School
- Rhonda Ware (interim), E. Rivers Elementary School
- Robert Williams, M. Agnes Jones Elementary School