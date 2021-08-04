ajc logo
Atlanta Public Schools names 7 new principals

David T. Howard Middle School is one of seven Atlanta schools to start the year with a new principal. STEVE SCHAEFER/AJC FILE PHOTO
Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Seven Atlanta schools have new principals.

Atlanta Public Schools appointed three new leaders as well as four interim principals for the 2021-2022 year, which begins Thursday.

Superintendent Lisa Herring announced the positions at a Monday board meeting.

“A special congratulations and welcome to our new principals and interim principals as we start out this school year,” she said.

One of the schools to undergo a leadership change is the recently renovated David T. Howard Middle School.

Kevin Maxwell, who led the effort to open the school after a $52 million overhaul and relocate students there from the former Inman Middle School, was promoted from Howard’s principal to a new central office role. He is now the assistant superintendent of innovation, improvement and redesign.

The new APS principals are:

  • Joy Antone (interim), David T. Howard Middle School
  • Ronald Garlington, Jean Childs Young Middle School
  • Barbara Shea (interim), Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School
  • Paula Snowden (interim), Ralph J. Bunche Middle School
  • Jaron Trimble, Joseph W. Humphries Elementary School
  • Rhonda Ware (interim), E. Rivers Elementary School
  • Robert Williams, M. Agnes Jones Elementary School

