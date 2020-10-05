X

Atlanta public art festival features new murals, virtual performances this week

Artist Ashley Dopson fills in some of the details on a mural in the West End, which will be featured in this year's ELEVATE festival. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This year’s “ELEVATE: West End” public art festival will highlight new murals throughout the historic Atlanta neighborhood and feature a slate of virtual programming.

The annual festival is running now until Saturday, Oct. 10. Each day, live events will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and the festival’s website.

The celebration highlights the vibrant West End community and local artists from a variety of mediums. Events include a conversation with authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones, who frequently feature the West End in their work, the opening of a new exhibition at Hammonds House Museum, and an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance.

“We want this year’s ELEVATE festival to be a platform for dialogue about important issues, provide resources for activism, and help set a course for positive change,” Camille Russell Love, the executive director of the city of Atlanta’s Office of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

Ahead of this year’s festival, three new murals were painted on walls around the West End Goodwill and The Mall West End. They honor civil rights leader James Orange and Black women activists from the community.

Some of the events, like the self-guided West End public art tour, are in person. Organizers encouraged attendees to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

