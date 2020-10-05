Atlanta public art festival features new murals, virtual performances this week

The annual festival is running now until Saturday, Oct. 10. Each day, live events will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and the festival’s website.

The celebration highlights the vibrant West End community and local artists from a variety of mediums. Events include a conversation with authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones, who frequently feature the West End in their work, the opening of a new exhibition at Hammonds House Museum, and an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance.