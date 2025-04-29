“Getting here has not been an easy journey,” he said. “We did not expect it would be, but a number of factors made it more difficult than it should have been.”

The training center — pitched as a response to nationwide calls for police reform — was the source of 30-plus hours of negative public comment from engaged residents, multiple lawsuits, a wounded state trooper, the death of a protester, and dozens more facing criminal charges related to attempts at disrupting construction.

“I will not relive nor recount or breathe any life into that past,” he said. “We are here now.”

The city argued that a state-of-the-art complex would satisfy both the dire need for updated training facilities and demands for more community-based policing.

All while a grassroots movement known as “Stop Cop City” coalesced a diverse group of opponents: environmental advocates fearing irrevocable damage to the South River Forest, and people who worried about militarization of police.

Officials have estimated damage to construction equipment and police vehicles totaled more than $10 million. They also said the need for more security at the site is a big reason construction costs spiraled upward to $117 million.

Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor who has emerged as a surprising ally of Atlanta’s Democratic mayor, praised the city’s elected officials and law enforcement leaders for seeing the project through to the end.

“They did the right thing, even when it was not easy,” he said. “Even though they faced incredible pressure to bend to the demands of extremist voices who do not represent this community, our capital city or our state.”

The 85-acre campus sits in the heart of the South River Forest in unincorporated DeKalb County and boasts state-of-the-art training facilities for both the city’s police and firefighters. Recruits will train on one of the country’s most advanced burn buildings and practice responding to emergency scenarios at a mock village.

Officials have said Atlanta’s new fire and police officers were previously training in outdated buildings and practiced driving the city’s massive fire engines in empty mall parking lots in the middle of the night.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Chief Roderick Smith said the site is “more than just a new building” but a “historic step” for law enforcement collaboration.

“For more than 30 years now, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and police department have trained separately and oftentimes making the best of what we had — never complaining, always committed, but often constrained,” Smith said.

Part of the pitch for the new training hub was there would be significant public access. Residents were said to be able to rent space inside the academic building and even get exercise along the site’s trails.

But with the need for enhanced security, it was unclear how much of the forested area the public will be able to use. Dickens said Atlanta is launching a master plan for the remaining 300 acres surrounding the center, which is owned by the city.

“We’d like to see additional trail systems in green space, as well as public programming that includes historic and remembering places,” he said, adding later that a trail system on the property can connect with the Beltline.

“I want to assure you, we will continue to be good neighbors and build strong community relationships,” the mayor said.