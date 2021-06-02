Atlanta police park patrol study moves forward in City Council

Charletta Wilson Jacks — the mayor’s senior intergovernmental affairs advisor and assistant director in the Office of Planning — also said the city needs more than 30 days to complete the study because it would be “very challenging” to finish the study within that “very stringent timeframe” amid the administration’s daily duties.

“The mayor is certainly aware of what is happening in terms of the incidents of crime in these parks,” Jacks said. “There is a commitment on the part of the administration to address these issues.”

Bond disagreed with the mayor’s office and laughed at one point as he called the administration’s arguments “ludicrous” and “weak as water.” Bond said he’s open to a study deadline extension, but he defended the council’s powers.

“We have the power to direct the administration in any way that we see fit by a majority vote,” he said. “The mayor acts at the behest of the policymaking body...There needs to be an ordinance because there needs to be compliance.”

Councilmembers Carla Smith, Joyce Sheperd and Amir Farokhi tried to table the ordinance, but councilmembers Bond, Cleta Winslow, Andrea Boone, and Dustin Hillis voted against that effort.

Salaries for the retired officers could come from the general funds of Atlanta’s fiscal year 2022 budget. which begins in July.