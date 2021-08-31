Atlanta plans public ‘overview’ meeting on proposed police, fire training center

Interested residents can register and submit questions online for the session, which is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The city owns over 300 acres of mostly forested land off Key Road, just outside city limits in DeKalb County. City and police foundation officials announced plans earlier this year to build a state-of-the-art training center that would include a building for firefighters to practice putting out blazes, a mock city, classrooms and an explosives testing area. The police foundation argues the facility is needed to bolster staffing and training for Atlanta’s police and fire ranks.

The council recently amended the proposal to lease some of the land to the foundation, shrinking the amount of space that could be leased from 150 to 85 acres. The proposal has been met with pushback from residents and advocates pushing for the preservation of the historic site and activists who oppose further police investment. Several southeast Atlanta neighborhoods have also come out against the proposal.