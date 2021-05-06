Atlanta oversight group distances itself from board that reinstated Police Officer Garrett Rolfe

The Atlanta Citizen Review Board wants to clarify its independence from the group that recently reinstated the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last year.
The Citizen Review Board is an oversight body that reviews allegations of misconduct against officers of the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Corrections. The board issued a statement Thursday to reiterate it is unrelated to the Atlanta Civil Service Board, which is responsible for addressing city employee appeals related to retaliation, suspension without pay, demotions or firings.
“Our sole focus and purpose are to provide a forum for citizens to receive redress on their concerns about the actions of Atlanta police and corrections officers and community engagement,” The Citizen Review Board said in a statement.
Atlanta’s Civil Service Board Wednesday reinstated Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, whose fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks sparked days of protests that at times devolved into destruction of property in Atlanta. The Rolfe decision comes after the board ruled in February to reinstate the officers fired for tasing two college students during last summer’s downtown protests.
Rolfe’s bond prevents him from returning to patrol duty, and all of the officers involved in last year’s incidents still face potential prosecution in court.