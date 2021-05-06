Atlanta oversight group distances itself from board that reinstated Police Officer Garrett Rolfe

The Citizen Review Board is an oversight body that reviews allegations of misconduct against officers of the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Corrections. The board issued a statement Thursday to reiterate it is unrelated to the Atlanta Civil Service Board, which is responsible for addressing city employee appeals related to retaliation, suspension without pay, demotions or firings.

“Our sole focus and purpose are to provide a forum for citizens to receive redress on their concerns about the actions of Atlanta police and corrections officers and community engagement,” The Citizen Review Board said in a statement.