Atlanta opening cooling center through Sunday evening

Atlanta is opening its cooling center this weekend, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city provides water at the center, which is currently open until 6 p.m. It is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the combination of heat and humidity on Saturday is expected to put temperatures at 99 degrees.

Beginning Tuesday, highs below 90 degrees are expected to return to the forecast.