Atlanta one of five airports where Ebola screenings planned

The U.S. Embassy in Uganda advised travelers to contact their airline if they have questions, and to be prepared for flight changes or cancellations.

Also Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a health alert to doctors, urging them to get a travel history from patients who have Ebola-like symptoms.

Ebola, which manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever, is a rare disease that periodically causes outbreaks in some African countries.

The strain that is currently ripping through Uganda is known as the Sudan strain, which has no proven vaccine and a high case fatality rate.

According to the CDC, Ebola is spread by contact with blood or body fluids of a person infected with the virus or can spread by contact with contaminated objects or infected animals. Ebola poses little risk to travelers or the general public who have not cared for or been in close contact (within 3 feet) with someone sick with Ebola

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding. The CDC says the death rate for Ebola virus disease ranges from 25 percent to 90 percent.

The CDC issued a travel notice on Ebola in Uganda, advising people to avoid non-essential travel to several districts in Uganda and that travelers should avoid contact with sick people, and isolate immediately and seek medical care if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola.

Since Ebola first appeared in 1976 in South Sudan and Congo, Uganda has had multiple outbreaks of the deadly virus, including one in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.

During one outbreak in 2014, American health workers who were treating the sick in West Africa were themselves infected and brought to Atlanta for treatment. Researchers at Emory University working with the CDC had prepared an isolation treatment suite for victims of infectious diseases such as Ebola.

In a decision that sparked an explosion of public concern and media coverage, Dr. Kent Brantly was flown to Emory for treatment. As he arrived, news camera trucks lined Clifton Road and news helicopters hovered overhead. His successful treatment proved that Ebola’s survival rates could be improved with better medical care. Nineteen days after entering the unit, Brantly was declared disease free, surviving an outbreak that would kill 11,000 in West Africa. Other Ebola patients would also be treated at Emory’s facility.

Staff writer Ariel Hart contributed to this report