Atlanta offers amnesty for failure-to-appear warrants in traffic court

For the next month, Atlanta residents who didn’t show up in city court for traffic violations have the chance to resolve their cases without arrest.

The amnesty program runs from March 17 through April 21, and is aimed at reducing court backlog by dissolving warrants for Atlantans who failed to appear for scheduled hearings.

About 30% of residents charged with a low-level crime are not expected to show up to the municipal court, according to city officials. Last year, more than 17,500 people failed to show up to court; this year, it’s been 2,600 people.