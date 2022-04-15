ajc logo
X

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball

Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Combined ShapeCaption
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
75 years after Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut, hardball’s racial gap is widening

When Lashandra Clark Callahan worked as a greeter at Truist Park, she occasionally brought her son, Jahliel, with her to the games to cheer the Atlanta Braves.

He loved it.

But as close as he was to the game, access and expenses made it almost impossible for him to actually play the game.

“Living in Atlanta, there were not many opportunities for him to play baseball,” Callahan said. “I couldn’t find a team for him. Everybody was playing basketball and football, but I didn’t want him to be that typical Black boy who was only into football and basketball.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Lashandra Clark Callahan and her son, Jahliel, a first baseman in the L.E.A.D. baseball program

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Lashandra Clark Callahan and her son, Jahliel, a first baseman in the L.E.A.D. baseball program

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Combined ShapeCaption
Lashandra Clark Callahan and her son, Jahliel, a first baseman in the L.E.A.D. baseball program

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Jahliel, now a 12-year-old, eventually latched on to C.J. Stewart’s L.E.A.D., an Atlanta-based mentoring program that seeks to help low-income Black youths through baseball.

“He wasn’t very good when he started,” Callahan said of her son. “But that is alright, because he is getting better and they are teaching him fundamentals of being a Black man.”

As America on Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, the game of baseball is still struggling to attract Black ballplayers.

And Stewart, who has trained eventual major leaguers like Jason Heyward and Dexter Fowler, is feeling the pinch.

He said the rising cost of gas has forced him to slash his program from 50 kids to 15.

Stewart’s program provides transportation from public middle schools to playing fields and drops each child at home after the game, along with afterschool meals and even haircuts. He says L.E.A.D. couldn’t afford to pick up all the kids anymore and parents couldn’t afford to get them there.

“They are very frustrated, but you can’t have fun without funding,” Stewart said.

Friday night, when the Braves hit the field against the San Diego Padres, every player will be wearing Robinson’s number 42. But by all accounts, the broader numbers are dire.

Even with shining stars like Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, just 7.2% of the players on MLB opening day rosters this season were Black, down from the 7.6% last year, according to the Society of American Baseball Research.

That percentage has fallen consistently since MLB’s all-time high of 18.7% in 1981, in a country where Black people currently make up 13.4% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

ExploreBeyond Jackie Robinson, Georgia had a big influence in baseball’s Negro Leagues
Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his run scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his run scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his run scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Even before Jackie Robinson landed with the Dodgers in 1947, baseball was once a staple of Black culture, largely because of the popularity of the Negro Leagues and players like Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson.

Some experts and studies suggest that the decline of Black baseball players is because fame and fortune come slower in baseball. While NFL and NBA stars can come right out of college to earn big bucks, it can take years in baseball’s minor leagues to make it to the majors.

There is also the issue of affordability. The best youth players join year-round travel teams and are afforded quality equipment and private coaches. Travel costs alone make it impossible for kids from underserved communities to participate, making it harder to get exposure, scholarships and a shot at getting drafted.

Combined ShapeCaption
C.J. Stewart. Photo by Steve West

C.J. Stewart. Photo by Steve West

Combined ShapeCaption
C.J. Stewart. Photo by Steve West

It is something that Stewart knows firsthand.

Born when his mother was 16 and raised in Atlanta public housing, Stewart learned the game from his grandfather, who watched Chicago Cubs and Braves games every day on cable. Stewart became a star at Atlanta’s Westlake High School and was drafted by the Cubs in 1994. He instead went to college and was drafted again by the Cubs in 1996.

He lasted two years in pro ball, before quitting to coach and mentor.

“If you are a Black boy and don’t want to submit to white culture, the last thing you wanna do is play baseball. I struggled with that,” Stewart said.

In an effort to address the problem, MLB has created programs like Hank Aaron Invitational, where the best Black players in the country work with coaches and former players like Dave Winfield and Marquis Grissom for elite-level training. In 2021, the Atlanta Braves and MLB announced a $3 million partnership to increase access to youth baseball and softball programs in Georgia with a focus on promoting diversity. The Braves also have launched fellowships to boost diversity off the playing field.

Edwin Jackson, a former Braves pitcher who played for a major league-record 14 teams, said Black kids often are not afforded opportunities to play and struggle to find role models who look like them.

ExploreNew PBS documentary reveals complex life of Georgia-born baseball legend Jackie Robinson
Combined ShapeCaption
Former Major League pitcher Edwin Jackson tutors kids in the L.E.A.D. program. Jackson's Players Alliance recently donated $150,000 to the program

Credit: Players Alliance

Former Major League pitcher Edwin Jackson tutors kids in the L.E.A.D. program. Jackson's Players Alliance recently donated $150,000 to the program

Credit: Players Alliance

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Major League pitcher Edwin Jackson tutors kids in the L.E.A.D. program. Jackson's Players Alliance recently donated $150,000 to the program

Credit: Players Alliance

Credit: Players Alliance

“They don’t see us a lot on television, so we are not being marketed,” Jackson said. “We need Mookie and Tim Anderson on TV. You can’t be who you don’t see.”

This week, the Players’ Alliance, an organization of current and former ballplayers who are Black and co-founded by Jackson, donated $150,000 to L.E.A.D. It will fund 42 players — in honor of Robinson — for L.E.A.D.’s summer programs here in Atlanta.

“This is the most vital age group, where we can either lose them or pull them in,” Jackson said. “The only way to make a change is for us to do it personally. If we don’t go out and enlighten these kids, who else will?”

Stewart was surprised by the donation and rendered to tears. Proving that there is crying in baseball.

“This solves so many problems that we have,” Stewart said. “We now have a solution to make sure that we can actually protect boys from the idle time that can lead to crime, that can lead to death. We will be able to provide.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Jahliel Callahan (kneeling), in 2020 at his first game in the L.E.A.D. Baseball program. "He was very proud that day," said his mother, Lashandra Clark Callahan. "He got his first out."

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Jahliel Callahan (kneeling), in 2020 at his first game in the L.E.A.D. Baseball program. "He was very proud that day," said his mother, Lashandra Clark Callahan. "He got his first out."

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Combined ShapeCaption
Jahliel Callahan (kneeling), in 2020 at his first game in the L.E.A.D. Baseball program. "He was very proud that day," said his mother, Lashandra Clark Callahan. "He got his first out."

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

Credit: Lashandra Clark Callahan

For Callahan and her son, Jahliel, it will be money well spent. Callahan is already planning to have him in the summer program.

“He never got into sports. He was always a kid who hid in his room reading a book or solving something on the computer,” Callahan said. “With baseball, he has grown to have more of a personality, without being afraid of being himself.”

ExploreFive things to know about Jackie Robinson

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 1h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
25m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
14h ago
The Latest
Marietta mayor vetoes making Juneteenth a paid city holiday
25m ago
Fayette clinic offering Kroger gift cards to encourage COVID-19 shots
25m ago
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
55m ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top