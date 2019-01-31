Jackie Robinson’s 100th birthday — 5 things to know about baseball’s pioneer

Military action: Robinson served in the Army during World War II but never saw action overseas. He was court-martialed after refusing to sit in the back of an unsegregated bus, but was acquitted. He was honorably discharged in 1944.

Career highlights: Robinson was named the National League's Rookie of the Year in 1949 and was named the N.L.'s Most Valuable Player in 1949. He was a six-time all-star and played in five World Series. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, his first year of eligibility.

Retired number: Robinson died Oct. 24, 1972. He was 53. Robinson's No. 42 was retired in a ceremony at New York's Shea Stadium on April 15, 1997 -- the 50th anniversary of his major league debut. Major League Baseball adopted "Jackie Robinson Day" on April 15, 2004. Every player on each team wore No. 42 that day.

Information from wire services, Baseball-reference.com and the Jackie Robinson website were used in compiling this report.