Atlanta Mayor signs order to make 100 ‘all-gender’ city restrooms

The “all-gender” restrooms will be available across city facilities, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the mayor’s office. A spokesman from the mayor’s office Friday said City Council does not have to vote to ratify Bottoms’ order.

Bottoms’ order is the latest breakthrough in efforts to make public spaces safer for people who face discrimination based on gender identity. Last year, a federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled transgender high school students must have access to bathrooms matching their gender identity.