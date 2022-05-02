Atlanta Mayor eyes hiring new chief operations officer for police

Dickens said his administration is focusing on hiring 250 officers by year’s end. He also recently hired a new manager for the city’s nightlife division, which is designed to help bars and clubs with issues such as security plans, zoning and de-escalation training.

Dickens is also hiring a new police chief and four other department heads in Planning, Procurement, Human Resources and Parks.

The mayor said he believes the city will operate more efficiency if it fully funds the Inspector General’s Office and Ethics Division, and allows them to work independently without political interference.

“Everybody that has Atlanta in their name got a letter from me that set the tone that we’re going to operate this government with integrity,” Dickens said. “I’m gonna see an increase in people bidding on all these projects that we have because they’re gonna know that it’s fair.

“I believe that we’re going to be even more competitive...I believe our pricing is gonna go down. I believe our service delivery is gonna go up, because it’s just gonna be on merit.”

Speaking of work, Dickens urged the business leaders in the room to help the city hire 3,000 teenagers this summer.

He also said the city is asking Atlanta Public Schools and the philanthropic community to match the city’s $5 million investment into early childhood education. The mayor said the city wants to provide more transportation to students to participate in after-school projects at recreational centers.

“The transition team said 2023 needs to be the year of the youth and I’m going to adopt that,” Dickens said. “The year of the youth is gonna happen in 2023.”