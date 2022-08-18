Atlanta Mayor Dickens creates Office of International and Immigrant Affairs

Combined Shape Caption Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Thursday. (Photo via City of Atlanta) Credit: City of Atlanta Credit: City of Atlanta Combined Shape Caption Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Thursday. (Photo via City of Atlanta) Credit: City of Atlanta Credit: City of Atlanta

Cities such as New York and Los Angeles have similar international affairs offices, according to the council’s ordinance, but the Atlanta’s new executive office is also the latest visible expansion of the mayor’s input on city affairs. In her last year as mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms created the office of equity, diversity, and inclusion, and she also created the office of violence reduction. Dickens is currently working with the council to create a nightlife division office to address nuisance businesses, as well.

On Sept. 17, the new office is partnering with the Georgia Council for International Visitors to host the 39th annual Consular Ball, which honors the Georgia Consular Corps and Atlanta’s international community.

Earlier this month, Dickens traveled to the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of a U.S. delegation to contribute to a presentation on eliminating racial discrimination. He also became a co-chair of the Truman Center for National Policy’s new Task Force on City and State Diplomacy in February.