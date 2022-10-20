BreakingNews
BREAKING: Dispute leads to shooting at Mall at Stonecrest, DeKalb officials say
Atlanta mayor appoints city’s first senior technology advisor

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is hiring its first-ever senior technology advisor, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing the job to Donald Beamer Jr., effective early next year. Beamer will help with shaping the mayor’s policy as Atlanta continues to attract tech innovators aspiring to either start businesses or further expand their established companies, city officials said.

“Donnie will be the city’s ambassador to the thriving tech industry and ensure that equity is at the heart of every conversation,” Dickens said in a statement.

Beamer will advise the administration on fostering Atlanta’s technology workforce. He will also work with Invest Atlanta to attract new tech firms, and to grow existing firms and startups.

Prior to joining the Dickens administration, Beamer most recently served as the General Manager of LotVision Automotive at Cox2M. There, he launched a $50 million commercial business line for Cox Communications and was responsible for the product roadmap and strategy for the flagship vehicle tracking and telematics product.

Beamer also served as President and chief financial officer of Monsieur, Inc., a Summer Associate at McKinsey and Company, Inc., and a Global Client Group Associate and Analyst at Blackrock, Inc.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics at Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

