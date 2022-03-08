Atlanta judge to receive reprimand for improperly dismissing cases

In its opinion, the Supreme Court said it was hesitant to conclude Baker violated the code of judicial conduct by having staff run her personal errands because the consent agreement did not state whether this occurred during work hours. The agreement also failed to say whether the staff members voluntarily helped Baker or instead felt compelled to do so to keep their jobs, the opinion said.

Just the same, Baker failed to respect and comply with the law and competently perform her judicial duties when she improperly dismissed cases before her, the court found.

The opinion listed one example, in February 2020, when an assistant city solicitor presented a negotiated guilty plea for someone who had been driving with an expired tag. The solicitor told Baker when and where the offense occurred and the make and model of the driver’s car. But when the solicitor said she did not know when the tag had expired, Baker dismissed the case over the prosecutor’s objection.

In her consent agreement, Baker acknowledged she dismissed such cases on a periodic basis and agreed the proper solution was to simply reject the guilty pleas. She also admitted her failure to do this “violated clearly established law,” the Supreme Court opinion said.

For this reason, Baker is to receive a reprimand by a judge appointed to do so by the Supreme Court, the decision said.