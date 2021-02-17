Atlanta jail update: Fulton sheriff to share more on proposal to buy detention center

The Council’s public safety committee is holding a virtual work session at 1 p.m. to “review and discuss a plan from the office of the Fulton County Sheriff to repurpose the Atlanta City Detention Center,” according to a public notice.

New Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat and other county leaders are expected to participate in the meeting. Last month, on his fourth day in office, Labat announced he wanted the county to buy the city’s jail, which can house up to 1,300 low-level inmates. Currently, its average daily intake is about 25 to 30.