Atlanta jail update: Fulton sheriff to share more on proposal to buy detention center

Fulton County officials are expected to share more details on their proposal to purchase the mostly empty Atlanta city jail — an idea opposed by the mayor and local social justice advocates — during a City Council meeting Thursday.
The Council’s public safety committee is holding a virtual work session at 1 p.m. to “review and discuss a plan from the office of the Fulton County Sheriff to repurpose the Atlanta City Detention Center,” according to a public notice.
New Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat and other county leaders are expected to participate in the meeting. Last month, on his fourth day in office, Labat announced he wanted the county to buy the city’s jail, which can house up to 1,300 low-level inmates. Currently, its average daily intake is about 25 to 30.
Local activists say Labat’s idea flies in the face of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ promise to close the jail and turn it into an equity center. Bottoms’ office presented its plans for closing the detention center last month; it was met with some hesitation from council members, who wanted to hold more meetings with stakeholders, including Fulton County.
Fulton’s recent history with its own jail has been rocky — and expensive. The 2,500-bed jail on Rice Street was under federal oversight for 11 years because inmates slept on the floor due to overcrowding and raw sewage flooded cells. Though Fulton has spent $1 billion to repair the facility and won back full control, overcrowding remains a concern. Over the years, other Fulton officials have proposed buying Atlanta’s jail, but those talks fell through.