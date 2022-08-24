ajc logo
X

Atlanta Housing picks new developers for mixed-use plan at civic center

April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Aerial photograph shows Atlanta Civic Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Aerial photograph shows Atlanta Civic Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The Atlanta Housing Authority is in negotiations with the Republic Family of Companies, The Michael Organization, and Sophy Capital to develop a long-awaited mixed-use community on the city’s massive, aging civic center.

AHA President and CEO Eugene Jones told city council members on Tuesday that the agency wants to build 1,330 homes and a grocery store within that area of the Old Fourth Ward. The AHA also wants to preserve the plaza and performing arts center.

But on Wednesday, Trish O’Connell, Atlanta Housing’s deputy chief real estate officer, said the developers proposed to build 1,311 units. Approximately 525 of those homes will be priced at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $77,120 for a family of four.

The proposed developers for the site were disclosed after the Atlanta Housing board spent more than an hour in closed-door executive session. The board members emerged and unanimously voted to for the trio of developers.

“We are excited about this opportunity,” said AHA board chair Tené Traylor.

Combined ShapeCaption
A screenshot of the renderings of Atlanta Civic Center site. The Atlanta Housing Authority wants to redevelop the site to build affordable housing on the majority of the land. (Atlanta Housing Authority)

Credit: Atlanta Housing Authority

A screenshot of the renderings of Atlanta Civic Center site. The Atlanta Housing Authority wants to redevelop the site to build affordable housing on the majority of the land. (Atlanta Housing Authority)

Credit: Atlanta Housing Authority

Combined ShapeCaption
A screenshot of the renderings of Atlanta Civic Center site. The Atlanta Housing Authority wants to redevelop the site to build affordable housing on the majority of the land. (Atlanta Housing Authority)

Credit: Atlanta Housing Authority

Credit: Atlanta Housing Authority

The housing agency has struggled to find a developer for the 19 acres of land ever since city officials closed the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in 2014. Then-Mayor Kasim Reed said Houston developer Weingarten Realty would buy the site to perform the work, but that deal fell through in 2016.

AHA paid the city $31 million to obtain the property in 2017 amid efforts to partner with Weingarten, but the developer still declined the project.

At one point in April, years after the AHA tapped Eugene Jones as their new CEO and President, Jones said the housing board was considering five proposals for the site. The details of those proposals weren’t accessible to the public, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained letters showing Fulton County officials pitched the creation of a Grammy Museum within the broader mixed-use plan.

On May 25, the AHA voted to contract with New York-based developer Tishman Speyer and the local H. J. Russell & Company to redevelop the property. Their plan called for more than 400 out of 1,300 units to priced at or below 100% of the Atlanta metro area’s median income, which is $96,400 for a family of four.

Jones said that project would have been completed the project by 2030 at a cost of $1 billion. But on May 31, Jones revealed that Tishman Speyer later withdrew from the project after the company determined it was “not right” for them at this time.

Combined ShapeCaption
February 3, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Housing Authority President Eugene Jones speaks as Mayor Andre Dickens looks during a press conference at Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

February 3, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Housing Authority President Eugene Jones speaks as Mayor Andre Dickens looks during a press conference at Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
February 3, 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Housing Authority President Eugene Jones speaks as Mayor Andre Dickens looks during a press conference at Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

At Wednesday’s board meeting, O’Connell said Republic Properties would own 47.5% of the property, and the Michaels Organization would own another 47.5%. Sophy Capital would own 5%. The project team includes several other developers, architects, engineers, and contractors, as well.

The proposal from the developers covers 14.7 acres of the site. It features plans for a recreation site, educational center, open space, rooftop gardens, commercial space, grocery store, and a workplace area.

Although the plan leaves space for the 4.36 acres of land where the arts center and civic square exist, O’Connell said that portion of the land will not be awarded to the development team.

Instead, O’Connell said the AHA will spend six months in discussions with developers about a plan for the arts center and the civic square. That plan will then be presented to the AHA board at a later date.

During the meeting, representatives from the three developers thanked the board for their consideration of their join proposal.

“This has been a long process, but it’s been one that has been very rewarding,” said Sophy Capital Managing Partner Michael Green.

“I think we’ve developed an opportunity for the city that I think will pay dividends for years to come.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort
5h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
4h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
22h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
22h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
5h ago
The Latest
Fights up 200% this year at Clayton County schools, superintendent says
1h ago
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
3h ago
Atlanta lawyers seek civil trial against officers that killed Rayshard Brooks
22h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Opinion: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
1h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
1h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top