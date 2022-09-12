BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak about the fight to end cancer
ajc logo
X

Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M for 75 affordable rentals

Ashani O'Mard ANDP Senior VicePresident during a press conference with the presence of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with the announcement of $2.5M that they received from the only non-for-profit Medicaid CareSource. Monday, September 12, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Ashani O'Mard ANDP Senior VicePresident during a press conference with the presence of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with the announcement of $2.5M that they received from the only non-for-profit Medicaid CareSource. Monday, September 12, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A nonprofit operator of Medicaid plans for low income families said Monday it will invest $2.5 million to preserve affordable rental housing in metro Atlanta.

CareSource announced plans to give funds to the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP), which is another a nonprofit that develops and finances affordable housing. CareSource said the funds will allow ANDP to acquire and rehabilitate 75 single-family homes in the metro area.

“CareSource’s $2.5 million investment will provide 75 families or individuals with reliable, safe and affordable places to call home,” said Ashani O’Mard, ANDP’s senior vice president for strategic housing investments.

In a statement, CareSource Georgia market president Jason Bearden said health care leaders need to address Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing opportunities. He said housing stability directly affects health outcomes, and he lauded ANDP for removing barriers to housing. The ANDP’s single-family rental portfolio has grown from 20 to nearly 200 homes this year, said CareSource.

ExploreInside City Hall: Still searching for answers ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

“When families struggle with the high cost of rent, they are forced to make decisions between transportation, food, routine doctor’s visits and other necessities,” Bearden said in a statement.

Metro Atlanta has seen a wave of luxury apartment development over the past decade, but relatively meager investment in new affordable units. The city’s low-income housing agency, the Atlanta Housing Authority, was largely sidelined from new development in recent years, and programs to push affordability across the region have been outpaced by construction of market-rate units.

Affordable housing is also being squeezed as housing costs rise, putting a strain on low- and moderate- income workers. The issue has attracted the attention of the public and private sectors as they try to address the matter.

The long-stalled redevelopment of the Atlanta Civic Center is expected to add hundreds of new affordable rentals in the years ahead.

AHA recently partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as private developers to rehabilitate 1,742 public housing units, according to an AHA spokeswoman.

The AHA also has agreements with more than 30 private owners and developers to provide affordable housing to more than 10,000 AHA-assisted moderate- to low- income families in 117 properties, according to Atlanta Housing.

“We are indeed facing a critical shortage of affordable housing in the metro Atlanta region,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “I remain committed to finding solutions to solve that problem and working with partners, whether they are state partners, federal partners, local partners or nonprofits and agencies like CareSource and ANDP to move Atlanta forward.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract2h ago
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
8h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp outlined a second-term education agenda outside Dove Creek Elementary School in Statham, Ga., in Oconee County on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Ty Tagami/ty.tagami@ajc.com)

Credit: Ty Tagami

Kemp campaigns on ‘learning loss’ grants, boosting teachers, counselors
1h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
8h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
8h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
2h ago
The Latest
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
52m ago
Mortgage rate rise rattles Atlanta home sales in August
1h ago
Fulton elections board to hold special meeting Tuesday
2h ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
43m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top