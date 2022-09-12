Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M for 75 affordable rentals

Metro Atlanta has seen a wave of luxury apartment development over the past decade, but relatively meager investment in new affordable units. The city’s low-income housing agency, the Atlanta Housing Authority, was largely sidelined from new development in recent years, and programs to push affordability across the region have been outpaced by construction of market-rate units.

Affordable housing is also being squeezed as housing costs rise, putting a strain on low- and moderate- income workers. The issue has attracted the attention of the public and private sectors as they try to address the matter.

The long-stalled redevelopment of the Atlanta Civic Center is expected to add hundreds of new affordable rentals in the years ahead.

AHA recently partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as private developers to rehabilitate 1,742 public housing units, according to an AHA spokeswoman.

The AHA also has agreements with more than 30 private owners and developers to provide affordable housing to more than 10,000 AHA-assisted moderate- to low- income families in 117 properties, according to Atlanta Housing.

“We are indeed facing a critical shortage of affordable housing in the metro Atlanta region,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “I remain committed to finding solutions to solve that problem and working with partners, whether they are state partners, federal partners, local partners or nonprofits and agencies like CareSource and ANDP to move Atlanta forward.”