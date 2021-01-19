X

Atlanta elementary school to get $17.1 million expansion, renovation

The Atlanta Board of Education approved a $17.1 million construction contract to renovate and expand Morningside Elementary School in northeast Atlanta. AJC FILE PHOTO
The Atlanta Board of Education approved a $17.1 million construction contract to renovate and expand Morningside Elementary School in northeast Atlanta. AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta school board authorized a $17.1 million construction contract to renovate and expand Morningside Elementary School.

The project includes removing portable classrooms, adding more gym space, classroom upgrades and expansions, kitchen and cafeteria improvements and exterior work, according to district documents.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Morningside, located on East Rock Springs Road in northeast Atlanta, is among the Atlanta elementary schools with the most students. The original building dates to the 1930s, with several additions built since then.

The school has faced overcrowding, and in 2018 the district rented annex space to ease the problem.

Students and teachers have temporarily relocated to the former Inman Middle School building while construction takes place. The project is expected to be complete by July 2022.

The school board this week awarded the construction management contract to Parrish Construction Group.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.