Atlanta elementary school to get $17.1 million expansion, renovation

The Atlanta school board authorized a $17.1 million construction contract to renovate and expand Morningside Elementary School.
The project includes removing portable classrooms, adding more gym space, classroom upgrades and expansions, kitchen and cafeteria improvements and exterior work, according to district documents.
Morningside, located on East Rock Springs Road in northeast Atlanta, is among the Atlanta elementary schools with the most students. The original building dates to the 1930s, with several additions built since then.
The school has faced overcrowding, and in 2018 the district rented annex space to ease the problem.
Students and teachers have temporarily relocated to the former Inman Middle School building while construction takes place. The project is expected to be complete by July 2022.
The school board this week awarded the construction management contract to Parrish Construction Group.