Atlanta councilmembers laud federal protections for marriage equality

“This legislation brings a greater sense of stability and hope for the LGBTQ+ community, which is such a welcomed level of change and progress in our country,” Waites said.

Fellow councilmembers Alex Wan agreed and Liliana Bakhtiari shared similar sentiments. But they also said there is more work ahead to ensure greater equality for all. Wan encouraged the public to continue to push and advocate for change.

“As the cradle of the civil rights movement, the fight toward a more perfect union is deeply woven throughout the fabric of our community,” said Bakhtiari. “While we hail this moment for the milestone that it is, we recognize that this is just a drop in the bucket. We reaffirm our commitment to protect the rights, liberties, and freedoms for all who call Atlanta home.”