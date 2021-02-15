Atlanta City Council overrides mayor’s veto of road improvements on busy west side road

For the first time in more than a decade, the Atlanta City Council has overridden a mayoral veto after being urged by the public for roughly two hours on Monday to forge ahead with safety improvements to a busy road on the city’s west side.
Two weeks ago, the council approved legislation that would have allowed the state to control a short stretch of road at the Georgia Capitol’s southern border, but only after the state completed safety improvements to the four-lane Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on the city’s rapidly developing Westside.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms vetoed the legislation, arguing that the council members did not have the authority to negotiate such deals.
On Monday, the council voted 10-4 to override the Bottoms’ veto, after hearing from more than 100 members of the public who spoke against Bottoms action. The override barely succeeded as it received the required two-thirds support from council.
“I’m very, very, very concerned about the children’s safety,” said Timothy Freeman, a resident of Grove Park, a neighborhood that borders Hollowell. “We can not put politics before people. We can not put property values before the value of people.”
In a statement, Bottoms said city council members either willingly, or ignorantly, violated the law, and indicated that this dispute has yet to conclude.
“I am disappointed in my colleagues on the City Council, who should know the separation of powers outlined in our City’s Charter, as well as the appropriate public process related to this matter,” Bottoms said. “Council has been duped. There is no agreement or articulation from the State outlining any commitment to improving Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The Georgia Department of Transportation has been derelict in their duty to repair that road ... Our Administration will explore all legal options pertaining to today’s action by City Council.”
Long time council members told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the last time the council overrode a mayor’s veto was during the Shirley Franklin administration which ended in 2009.