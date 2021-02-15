Atlanta City Council overrides mayor’s veto of road improvements on busy west side road

In a statement, Bottoms said city council members either willingly, or ignorantly, violated the law, and indicated that this dispute has yet to conclude.

“I am disappointed in my colleagues on the City Council, who should know the separation of powers outlined in our City’s Charter, as well as the appropriate public process related to this matter,” Bottoms said. “Council has been duped. There is no agreement or articulation from the State outlining any commitment to improving Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The Georgia Department of Transportation has been derelict in their duty to repair that road ... Our Administration will explore all legal options pertaining to today’s action by City Council.”

Long time council members told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the last time the council overrode a mayor’s veto was during the Shirley Franklin administration which ended in 2009.