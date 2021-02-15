Atlanta council ponders overriding mayor’s veto of deal to make westside road safer for pedestrians

A bottoms spokesman did not return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Regardless of the politics, residents in the area say that changes to Donald Lee Hollowell are long overdue.

Residents in Grove Park, a westside neighborhood along the corridor, said its essentially a highway, with few intersections used by Cobb County residents traveling into the city, along with semi-trucks.

“Literally people are killed on the street several times per year,” said Tobias Trapp, 38, former chairman of the zoning committee for the Grove Park Neighborhood Association. “It’s always elderly people and kids.”

Sarah Grizzel, a 10-year Grove Park resident, said many of her neighbors don’t own cars and walk and the situation is poised to become even more dangerous.

Kipp Woodson Park Academy and YMCA early childhood development center will soon open to students on the north side of the parkway. Many students live in neighborhoods south of Hollowell.

“There are a lot of kids who are going to need to be crossing the street,” she said.

Grove Park Neighborhood Association President Brandon Pierre-Thomas said roughly 20 people have lost their lives on the corridor in the past 10 years.

“We need safety improvements to save lives,” Pierre-Thomas said. “For far too long our neighborhood has been neglected and disinvested in. This is a time for politicians to set aside politics.”

Councilman Michael Bond said residents along Hollowell have flooded him with voice messages expressing their anger in recent days.

“My disappointment is overwhelming, bordering on outrage, as I hear from more constituents,” Bond said.

According to longtime council members, the council last overcame a mayoral veto during former Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration. Kasim Reed made it through his two four-year terms as mayor without a single override, and Bottoms has made through the first three years of her term without one.

The council approved the deal with the state for the improvements with a 12-1 vote. District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone was the lone dissenter. Ten of 15 council members’ are needed for an override.

But during these moments, council members often reassess potential costs of rebellion, for themselves and the people who put them in office.

“This is when you get told that you have been looking at the picture upside down,” said Councilman Howard Shook. “I think it’s going to be close.”