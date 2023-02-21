BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash investigation on I-285 North in DeKalb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta City Council honors Jimmy Carter

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council members on Monday unanimously passed a resolution honoring former President Jimmy Carter and thanking him for “his selfless service to humanity.”

The gesture was part of an outpouring of well wishes to Carter and his family after the Carter Center announced over the weekend that the former president decided to return home and receive hospice care following a series of hospital stays.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who introduced the resolution, said he wanted the body to formally recognize the Georgia native for his lifetime of public service.

“He is really a living example of what it means to be an earnest, devoted public servant,” Bond said. “He’s served not only America well as a veteran, as a policymaker, but even as a greater role as a citizen.”

The resolution lists Carter’s positions in office from four years in the Georgia State Senate and five years as governor to being voted the 39th president of the United States. Among his many accolades, Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his human rights work through the establishment of the Carter Center, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that promotes peace and democracy across the world.

But to many Georgians, like Bond, Carter is more than a political icon. He holds a special place in their hearts.

“Having known him since I was a small child, my sister, Cookie, and Amy Carter (the former president’s daughter) played just across the street at the Capitol when he was governor and ran all amongst the building causing all kinds of chaos,” Bond said.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance16h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
13h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CNN’s Don Lemon returning on air Wednesday morning after controversial remarks about...
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother, 64, stabbed son to death during dispute at DeKalb home, police say
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top